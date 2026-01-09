  1. Home
News

TPCC chiefs warns incompetent DCC presidents

  • Created On:  9 Jan 2026 8:35 AM IST
TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud
X

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud

Hyderabad: TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday issued a stern warning to the new DCC presidents, saying they are free to resign if they are not competent in serving the party’s interests.

Addressing the TPCC extended meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, he also cautioned those DCC presidents, who have not yet assumed office. Goud added that the party will take strict action against DCCs that fail to execute party directives effectively over the coming mont

TPCCB. Mahesh Kumar GoudDCC PresidentsTelangana PoliticsParty Discipline
