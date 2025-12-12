TPCC collects more than 10 lakh ‘Vote Chori’ campaign signatures

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated on Thursday that the party had successfully concluded its “Vote Chori-Gadhi Chode” signature campaign in Telangana, collecting more than ten lakh signatures which have now been dispatched by truck to the AICC office in Delhi, expected to arrive by 14 December.

Mahesh Kumar Goud explained that this local drive was part of a nationwide signature campaign initiated by Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to expose the alleged vote theft being carried out by the BJP through the Election Commission, aiming to bring the issue to public attention, prevent electoral misconduct, and ensure transparent elections.

As part of this programme, party leaders collected signatures at the village level across various districts in Telangana, with the collected documents set to be included with the nationwide collection and handed over to President Murmu on the 14th at a mega rally being held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, accompanied by a formal request to ensure that elections are conducted transparently.