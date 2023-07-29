TPCC Gen Secy submits petition for compensation to rain-hit farmers

RANGAREDDY: In the wake of the devastating and untimely rains that have wreaked havoc on the lives of farmers for the past ten days, TPCC general secretary Veerlapalli Shankar took decisive action by submitting a petition on behalf of the party to the local Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

The petition urgently calls for the survey and prompt payment of compensation to the impoverished farmers whose houses have been severely damaged by the relentless rainfall.

Expressing deep concern for the plight of the affected farmers, he emphasised the immediate need for financial assistance to help them rebuild their homes and lives.

“Today, we have taken the first step towards providing relief by extending financial assistance and essential goods to 30 families,” he stated. The unseasonal rains have also caused substantial losses to agricultural crops, leaving many farmers grappling with dire circumstances. In light of this, he demanded that compensation be provided to those who have suffered crop losses, ensuring they receive the support necessary to recover from the economic setbacks.

Further, addressing the critical issue of blocked roads that have disrupted traffic in the region, he called for urgent repair work to restore road connectivity and ease the movement of people and goods. Taking cognisance of the importance of addressing the farmers’ concerns at the grassroots level, he insisted that government officials personally visit the affected villages to better understand the challenges faced by the rural communities.

He stressed that swift and effective solutions must be implemented to alleviate the suffering of the affected farmers. Chennaiah, Congress party PCC member Babar Ali Khan, Challa Srikanth Reddy, Mubarak Ali Khan, and other leaders were present.