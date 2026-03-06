CM to lead Women’s Day celebrations at Amaravati

Vijayawada: The state government will organise grand celebrations to mark International Women’s Day on March 8 at the Parade Grounds in Amaravati, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to attend as the chief guest. The event will focus on promoting women’s employment and entrepreneurship through a series of development initiatives.

Announcing the programme, ministers S Savitha and Gummidi Sandhya Rani said that the government will sign 36 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at generating employment opportunities for women. The ministers held a review meeting at the Secretariat in Amaravati with officials from the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), the handlooms and textiles department, the Capital Region Development Authority, and Guntur district administration to finalise arrangements for the celebrations.

Minister Savitha said the agreements would focus on developing women as entrepreneurs and providing skill training for DWCRA women’s groups in manufacturing laptop bags, carry bags and ready-made garments. As part of the programme, SERP will enter into an agreement with Apco to provide training and market support.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate four new NRLM clusters at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district, Chirala in Bapatla district, Rajam in Vizianagaram district and Ponduru in Srikakulam district to strengthen women’s self-help group networks.

As many as 23 stalls showcasing products and initiatives related to women’s development will be set up at the venue. During the event, the Chief Minister will distribute loan cheques to DWCRA women’s groups and hand over vehicles to women beneficiaries, including two millet carts, five egg carts, a Rythu Bazar van, two Bolero vehicles, five autos, five tractors and five Rapido two-wheelers.

Minister Savitha said the coalition government is giving top priority to women’s welfare through schemes such as free bus travel, three free LPG cylinders per year and the ‘Talliki Ki Vandanam’ programme. Senior officials from various departments also attended the review meeting.