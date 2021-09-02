TPCC invites applications from Huzurabad aspirants

Hyderabad: The Telangana PCC has invited applications from the Huzurabad Assembly seat ticket aspirants and asked them to apply to the party high command. Party working President Mahesh Kumar Goud said the applications from aspirants would be received from 10 am to 5 pm.

They will have to submit their applications along with a DD for Rs.5,000 before September 5. A party committee, comprising leaders Damodar Rajanarasimha, MLA D Sridhar Babu, Karimnagar DCC president K Satyanarayana and Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy, will interview the aspirants on September 6. He said the committee would submit its report on September 10.

