TPCC pins hopes on Rahul yatra to strengthen Cong in Telangana

Hyderabad: TPCC is pinning high hopes on the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi which would cover old Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Medak districts covering 350 km. The yatra will enter the state at Makthal in Mahbubnagar district on October 24. The Congress party is planning to mobilise large a number of people for the proposed three public meetings. It hopes that this yatra will help them in strengthening the party in Telangana.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said leaders and party workers from all the 17 Parliamentary constituencies from Telangana would participate in the yatra. Special meetings with the Assembly constituency in-charges will also be held with Rahul Gandhi during the yatra.

The party's state executive, which met at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, discussed the arrangements to be made for the yatra. Revanth Reddy urged the leaders to set aside group politics and actively participate in making the yatra and public meetings a success.

He also announced that the meeting had decided to organise a yearlong programme for the conduct of diamond jubilee celebrations of September 17 when the Nizam merged his state with India.

Revanth said the party adopted resolutions to make 'Jaya Jaya Ho Telangana' written by famous poet Andesri as Telangana song and will also design a new flag for Telangana which would be hoisted along with the national flag during the yearlong celebrations starting September 17. He said it was the left and Congress which fought against the Nizam's tyranny and were responsible for the merger with the Indian Union.

The BJP and TRS were distorting history, he alleged. The Telangana Congress also resolved to replace TS, which is being used for vehicle registration, with TG (Telangana) if it comes to power in the state. A new 'Telangana Talli' statue will also be designed soon, he said.