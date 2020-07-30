TPCC Uttam condemns farmer's suicide in KCR's home turf

Hyderabad: Terming the suicide of a Dalit farmer in Gajwel, the constituency of KCR, as beyond comprehension, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the government to bring to book whosoever is responsible for forcing him take the extreme step.

TPCC president said those whoever were responsible for suicide of farmer B Narasimhulu in Wargal mandal should be booked under SC,ST Atrocities Act and his family should be supported through all means.

"Devoid of the promises made to Dalit families of provision of 3-acres of land, not even the lands under their procession are being spared. If this can happen in the CM's constituency, we can understand what could happen elsewhere in the State. Atrocities against Dalits are increasing day by the day, let alone elevating a man from the community to become CM as was promised during elections," he said.



Uttam called upon for unity amongst SC, ST and other weaker sections to ensure that the existing TRS government comes down to knees and Dalits get their justice. "Recently in Bhupalpally, one Rajababu was murdered and in Manthani, Srisailam Rangaiah died under lockup. It's high time that people unite and counter this kind of atrocities," he added.