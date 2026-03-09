TPSV demands uniform fee regulation in private engg colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana Praja Sangha Vedika (TPSV) has urged the state government to immediately intervene to address wide disparities in fee structures across private engineering colleges in Telangana. In a press statement addressed to the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, TPSV State President and former MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy expressed serious concern over the unequal and irrational fees being charged for the same engineering courses.

Narsi Reddy pointed out that the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has approved fees for private engineering colleges for three academic years—2025–26, 2026–27 and 2027–28—but the fee range varies sharply from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1, 83,000 per annum.

He said students pursuing identical courses such as Computer Science and engineering are being forced to pay vastly different fees, leading to economic and social inequality.

He alleged that many colleges charging higher fees fail to provide corresponding infrastructure, qualified faculty, laboratories or skill‑oriented training. As a result, engineering graduates are leaving colleges without adequate employable skills, undermining the very purpose of technical education.

The TPSV leader noted that around 160 private engineering colleges are functioning in the state and demanded a thorough review of their compliance with the AICTE norms. He urged the government to give non‑compliant colleges two years to rectify deficiencies and cancel admissions if norms are still not met thereafter.

Stressing that education should be treated as a public service rather than a commercial activity, Narsi Reddy called for transparent and quality‑linked fee regulation. He also suggested that similar fee regulation be extended to school education to curb growing inequalities.

TPSV appealed to the Chief Minister to personally intervene and ensure fairness, accountability and quality in engineering education, safeguarding students and parents from financial exploitation.