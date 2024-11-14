Trade body urges govt to put T-Prime scheme in active mode

Rangareddy: Amid the growing concern over the mounting unemployment among the minority youths in the Telangana state, a debate regarding the non-implementation of T-Prime scheme since the last six years has gained momentum. The procrastination in implementing the already approved scheme even raises eye-brows of the Telangana Chamber of Trade and Industrial Promotion (TCTIP), a trade body championing the cause of encouraging trade and industries among the minorities.

Parallel to the T-Pride scheme for the SC/ST and Disabled entrepreneurs, the T-Prime scheme facilitates a similar bankable loan facility to the minority youths upto Rs.2 crores with an upfront subsidy ration of 40% for women and 35% for male applicants. If implemented, the scheme can help establish start-ups from multiple sectors such as hotel industry, agriculture, construction and healthcare etc.

Claiming that a significant number of youths are having a dream to build a career in industrial sector and willing to establish start-ups, the Telangana Chamber of Trade and Industrial Promotion (TCTIP)argues that a sizeable number of ITIs pass-outs and skilled youngsters are either struggling to form start-ups due to lack of resources or forced to find jobs in overseas for their family survival.

“The T-Prime scheme which got the approval almost six years ago has failed to get a slightest amount of patronage from the government,” rued Director TCTIPAbulFateh Syed BandagiBadshahQuadri, adding that “Had the previous government implemented the T-Prime program sincerely in a good faith, myriad number of youths from minority community may have been benefited under the scheme.”

“Following a repeated representations by the TCTIP and Mohsin-e-Insaniyat Foundation (MIF) demanding introduction of T.Prime scheme for minorities on par with the T-Pride scheme rolled-out 15 years ago to benefit youth from SC,ST community, the then government apathetically approved the demand in the year 2018 and even come up with a G.O.Ms No.16, dated March 13, 2018. However, the government escaped from implementing the same later,” blame BandagiBadshah who is also a Secretary of Mohsin-e-Insaniyat Foundation. “No sincere measures were taken to ensure the implementation on T-Prime program thereafter while the scheme remains on paper for the last six years devoid of any purpose,” affirm Engineer KhajaBahauddin Farooq Naqshbandi, Vice Chairman Telangana Chamber of Trade and Industrial Promotion (TCTIP).

“The T-Pride scheme has been in force since the last 15 years and the duration was extended for five years twice during this period. Had the previous government implemented the T-Prime program sincerely in a good faith, he said, a myriad number of youths from minority communities may have received the fruits of the scheme by now,” he added.

In the wake of an emerging global scenario wherein employment opportunities are found taking a deep-dive both at national and international level, KhajaBahauddin said, the minority youths should be encourage to set-up start-ups in different fields through putting the T-Prime scheme on active mode which is in a dormant state since six years.”