Drone spotted over explosives company airstrip in Nagpur

Nagpur: An unidentified drone has been spotted flying over the airstrip of Nagpur-based Solar Industries, manufacturer of defence-related products, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, officials said on Tuesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in this connection against an unidentified person at Kondhali police station and a probe is on into it, Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar said.

The drone was spotted flying over the company's airstrip located on Nagpur-Amravati road, 40 km from here, at around 7.15 pm on December 9. Due to the darkness, its exact size could not be determined, an official from Kondhali police station said.

Security staff of the Solar Group noticed only blinking lights in the sky. They informed senior security officials, who then alerted the Kondhali police, he said.