Gangster injured in shootout

Bhadrak: A gangster, wanted in at least 15 criminal cases, was injured in a shootout with the police in Bhadrak district in the early hours of Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a six-member police team went to Malgodown area to nab Kamalakant Das alias Budhia, who was on a motorcycle along with his associates. SP Manoj Rout said as the police tried to intercept Budhia, he allegedly opened fire.

“The police personnel retaliated, and Budhia was shot in the right leg. His associate managed to flee the scene on the motorcycle that did not have a registration plate,” he said. Budhia, a history sheeter, was taken into custody and admitted to the district hospital. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. A country-made firearm and ammunition were seized from him. Budhia, a resident of Tudigadia village in Balasore district, is allegedly involved in several serious offences, including robbery.