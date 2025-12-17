Delhi Environment Minister apologises for air pollution

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday apologised for the air pollution crisis in the national capital and acknowledged its impact on children's health.

He asserted that it was the result of the policies pursued by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said the current government was making sustained efforts to bring down pollution levels.

"I apologise to the people of Delhi for the rising air pollution. We are working consistently to reduce it day by day," he said, adding that no government can completely control pollution levels within nine to ten months.

Taking a jibe at AAP leaders who staged a protest at Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday over the pollution issue, Sirsa said they had failed to take effective steps to tackle the crisis.

The national capital's air quality saw some improvement on Tuesday morning, with an AQI of 377 as against 498 a day ago, even as smog blanketed the city, shivering at 8.3 degrees Celsius during the morning hours, reducing visibility.

Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced a series of stricter measures that will come into effect from Thursday, December 18. Sirsa said vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps. He urged residents to ensure their vehicles have a valid PUC certificate by Wednesday to avoid inconvenience.

The government has also imposed a ban on the entry of trucks carrying construction material into Delhi from Thursday. Officials said strict action will be taken against violators, and such vehicles will be seized. In addition, private vehicles entering Delhi from outside the city that do not meet BS-6 emission standards will face action, with authorities set to seize non-compliant vehicles.

Sirsa said the government is committed to providing clean air to Delhi’s residents and is taking tough steps to address the pollution crisis. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the measures, stressing that collective effort is essential to improve air quality in the capital.