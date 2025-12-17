Delhi govt reaffirms support for children under PM CARES scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday interacted with children registered under the PM CARES for Children scheme at a programme held at the Delhi Secretariat. The interaction was organised to ensure continued support, protection, and sensitive care for children who lost their parents, legal guardians, or adoptive parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the interaction, the chief minister spoke with the children about their education, health, housing, and emotional well-being. She assured them of all possible assistance and said the Delhi government views these children not merely as beneficiaries of a welfare scheme, but as members of its extended family who deserve care, security, and dignity.

As a gesture of affection, the chief minister distributed chocolates to the children and introduced each child to the respective district magistrate. The initiative was aimed at reassuring the children that the administration is standing by them at every level. Senior officials, including the divisional commissioner, the secretary and director of the Women and Child Development Department, and all district magistrates, were present at the event.

The chief minister reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to the effective implementation of all provisions under the PM CARES for Children scheme and said the government is prepared to further strengthen the support system wherever required. She emphasised that the objective is not limited to providing immediate assistance, but to guide these children towards a secure, dignified, and self-reliant future.

She also said the scheme is being effectively implemented in Delhi, with district magistrates appointed as nodal officers to act as guardians and ensure continuous monitoring and care. During the programme, children were provided with the mobile numbers of their respective district magistrates so they could reach out directly in case of any concern.

The PM CARES for Children scheme was launched on May 29, 2021, to support children who lost their parents or guardians during the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020.