Traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit to Hyd

In view of the visit by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad on Saturday, moderate traffic congestion is expected on the roads leading to and surroundings of Begumpet airport.

Due to the expected traffic gridlocks, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has advised citizens to avoid the road stretch of Punjagutta – Green Lands – Prakash Nagar 'T' Junction, Rasoolpura 'T' Junction and CTO Junction.

Similarly, avoid the stretch from Somajiguda- Monappa Island, Raj Bhavan Road and Khairatabad Junction between 12 pm to 7pm.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to make note of the restrictions and plan their travel accordingly.

