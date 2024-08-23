Traffic advisory issued on August 25 in Hyderabad amid Marathon Run

In connection with HYDERABAD RUNNERS MARATHON RUN, which will start from People’s Plaza on the Necklace Road, Hyderabad and ends at G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Cyberabad via Road no. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge the following restrictions and diversions will be imposed from 0430 hours to 0900 hours on 25-08-2024 in the limits of Hyderabad City on need basis.

ROUTE OF MARATHON RUN:



People’s Plaza (Necklace Road) – NTR Marg - Tank Bund – Childrens Park – Sailing Club- Budha Bhavan – Sanjeevaiah Park - People’s Plaza – Khairtabad – Raj Bhavan Road -Somajiguda –Punjagutta flyover – MJ College – SNT Junction – Sagar Society – KBR Park – Jubilee Hills Checkpost – Road No.45 – Cable Bridge.

DIVERSION POINTS



1. Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Rajbhavan towards Khairtabad flyover will be diverted at V.V statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan.

2. Traffic coming from Khairatabad flyover and Shadan to proceed to Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills will take alternate route at K.C.P via Taj Krishna- Road No 10 & 12, Cancer Hospital- Orissa Land towards Jubilee Hills.

3. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar intending to go towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted to Telugu Tally flyover at Old gate Secretariat.

4. Traffic coming from Liberty intending to go towards Upper tank bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli.

5. Traffic coming from Karbala towards Upper Tank bund will diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda.

6. The traffic coming from Musheerabad and Jabbar Complex towards Upper Tankbund via Sailing Club will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Road towards DBR Mills, Lower Tankbund.

7. The traffic coming from Telugutalli flyover to Lower Tankbund will not allowed to upper Tankbund and will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda X Road.

8. Traffic coming from Ministers road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace road will be diverted at Nallgutta Jn., towards Ranigunj and Minister Road.

9. When the Marathon arrives at Necklace Rotary, the traffic coming from Begumpet towards Rajbhavan, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills will be diverted at Green lands Junction towards D.K. Road, Ameerpet till the Marathon goes beyond K.B.R. Park Junction as follows :-

 To proceed Banjara Hills- Via. D.K. Road, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, NFCL- Taj Krishna, Roand No. 10 & 12 Banjarahills.

 To proceed Jubilee Hills - Via. D.K. Road, Ameerpet, Maithrivanam, Yousufguda, Venkatagiri, Jubilee hills Check Post.

10. When the Marathon enters Panjagutta flyover, the traffic coming from Panjagutta towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will be diverted at NFCL Junction towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills (via Taj Krishna, Road No. 10 & 12 Cancer Hospital, Orissa Land) till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction.

11. At SNT Junction, the traffic coming from Srinagar Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and advised to take alternate route to proceed Jubilee Hills via., Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills , till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction.

12. At Sagar Society, the traffic coming from Kamalapuri Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and advised to take alternate route to proceed Jubilee Hills via., Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills, till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction.

13. When the Marathon enters Sagar Society Jn., the traffic coming from Orissa Island / Road No.10, B/Hills will not be allowed towards NTR Bhavan. The traffic coming from Road No.10, B/Hills will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Orissa Island and the traffic coming from Orissa Island will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Road No.10, Banjara Hills.

14. When the Marathon run reaches NTR Bhavan, the traffic coming from Film Nagar, BVB junction towards Jubilee Hills Check Post will be diverted at Journalist Colony towards Road No.70, Hot Cup towards Madhapur.

15. Traffic will not be allowed towards Road No.45, Jubilee Hills when the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Road No.45 Cable Bridge and the traffic coming from Venkatagiri ‘T’ junction KBR Park will be diverted towards Road No.36, Jubilee Hills and Road No.2, Banjara Hills

Citizens are requested to avoid the junctions and route of Marathon Run and take alternative routes between 4.30AM to 10AM on 25.08.2024 and take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion. In case any emergency, the commuters are requested to call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.