Traffic diversions in Suryapet over Peddagattu jatara

Traffic diversions will be in place from Sunday in Suryapet in the view of Peddagattu Lingamanthula Swamy jatara. People heading towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad via Suryapet will have to take diversions.

The vehicles will be diverted to a distance and will later be diverted again on to the highway. SP Bhaskaran said that traffic at various routes will be diverted on Sunday on the occasion of Peddagattu jatara.

Peddagattu Jatara is the second biggest religious festival after Medaram jatara celebrated in the state. The five-day Jatara will begin tomorrow. The Sri Lingamanthula Swamy temple, which hosts the most famous Gollagattu and Peddagattu Jatara is all ready for the upcoming biennial jatara.

The jatara that is also known as Gollagattu jatara for which the government has spent Rs 10.74 crores in the last six years.