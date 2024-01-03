Traffic e-challan rollout plagued by technical glitches

Hyderabad: Technical glitches continue to affect the traffic e-challan rollout in the city and people are facing challenges while making payments. Hyderabad traffic police requested the citizens to be aware of the cyber fraudsters as a fake traffic police e-challan scam is being operated by cyber criminals who bank upon the people failing to notice or read the e-challan carelessly.

It is witnessed that the Telangana e-Challan website where payment of the e-challans was supposed to take place, crashed. People complained that after entering the vehicle number of the site, the details were not showing.

Motorists who wanted to pay their pending challan complained that the website encountered a message stating, ‘Oops! Something went wrong. We seem to be having some technical difficulties. Hang tight.’ While the message no longer appears, the website fails to display either the challan or the message ‘no pending challan’.

Following the glitch, the website shows the pending challan, even after a motorist pays a fine. Sandeep Chowdary said, “I paid my traffic challan through Paytm UPI, but that payment still did not get reflected, the money was debited but the challan is still shown in e-challan.”

Taking to social media, several netizens complained to the police department about the website. They complained that they were trying to clear their pending challan but were not able to utilise the discount opportunity.

Pavan on X, posted “Sir I paid my challan amount, it’s successfully done but due to a poor server issue I did not receive confirmation regarding this please maintain a good server, sir.” Another user posted “Website and Paytm not working”.

D Krishna wrote, “I paid E challan on http://htp.gov.in using QR code generated then completed payment and got confirmation, still not receive a receipt from TS traffic police and not updated in records for the vehicle.”

Moreover, Hyderabad traffic police requested the citizens to be aware of the cyber fraudsters who are taking advantage of discounts for pending challans that were announced recently.

The police said, there are fake traffic e-challan websites which are under circulation on the internet. Fraudsters were creating fake websites for challans such as https://echallanstspolice.in and accepting payments online.

Do not make payments on any fake online websites. The official website for making payments of Traffic e-challan is https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview. The police are taking necessary action against the fraudsters, if you find any fake websites, kindly report to cybercrime by dialing 1930.