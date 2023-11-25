Live
Traffic restrictions imposed today and tomorrow in Hyderabad ahead of PM Modi's visit
Police officials said that traffic restrictions will come into effect in Hyderabad on 25 and 26 in the wake of the Prime Minister's visit.
The election campaign in Telangana is reaching its final stage. In the background of the campaign ending on the evening of 28th of this month, all the parties are campaigning to the best of their ability. As a part of this, all the top leaders are making whirlwind tours. Especially national leaders from Congress and BJP parties are queuing up for Telangana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Telangana on Saturday (today) as part of a two-day visit. Police officials said that traffic restrictions will come into effect in Hyderabad on 25 and 26 in the wake of the Prime Minister's visit. Traffic Additional Commissioner of Police G. Sudhir Babu said that there will be traffic restrictions in some parts of the city on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
As the Prime Minister will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 5:20 pm on Saturday, he will reach Raj Bhavan via Y Junction, PNT Flyover and Begumpet Flyover. Between 10:35 am and 11:05 am on 26th, the Prime Minister will go to Begumpet Airport via MMTS, Yashoda Hospital and Begumpet Flyover from Raj Bhavan. People are advised to note that there will be traffic diversions and stoppages during those times.