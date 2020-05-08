Traffic returns in Hyderabad after govt. eases lockdown

With the Telangana government partially relaxing coronavirus lockdown norms in Hyderabad, traffic jams return in the city. The government has eased the lockdown for transport, registration and construction sector. And also 33 per cent of the IT employees are heading to offices which led to the return of traffic woes.

Around 35 per cent of the vehicles in the state have entered on the roads. Shops related to construction business such as electrical, steel and cement were also opened. Re-opening of liquor shops was also added up to the traffic woes. The city has been witnessing a slight increase in traffic for the last two days.

Meanwhile, the city police are permitting only the employees of concerned departments that were relaxed from lockdown. And the cases are being registered against those who venture on to the roads having no proper reason.

Vehicles lined up at all the major junctions in the city including Secunderabad paradise circle, Secunderabad-Begumpet road, JNTUH and Kukatpally Y-junction.