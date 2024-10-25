Traffic review meeting held at Cyberabad CPO

Cyberabad Police conducted a comprehensive Traffic Review Meeting today, 25.10.2024, at the Mini Conference Hall of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate office. The meeting was chaired by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D Joel Davis, IPS, who discussed the ongoing efforts and strategies to streamline traffic flow and enforce traffic regulations across the Cyberabad jurisdiction.

During the meeting, the Joint Commissioner highlighted significant initiatives undertaken by the Cyberabad Police to enhance traffic management and enforcement. A key focus of the discussion was the expansion of CCTV surveillance coverage, with new cameras installed at critical traffic junctions, unauthorized parking hotspots, and high-traffic areas. Additional installations are planned for high-risk and high-congestion areas by next month.

The Joint Commissioner also emphasized the upcoming Mega Drunk and Drive operations and other enforcement measures targeting unsafe driving practices.

Unauthorized parking hotspots have been identified, and enforcement measures along with no-parking signage are being deployed to address these concerns. Additionally, daily traffic density analysis indicated peak congestion on weekdays, with minimal issues on weekends and Sundays. Road widening and patchwork efforts are currently underway, with a focus on accident-prone and high-traffic areas.

The meeting also addressed key traffic violations such as driving without licenses, signal jumping, unauthorized entry, and the use of mobile phones while driving. Special attention was given to DCMs, which are restricted from entering specific locations at designated times, with violations being recorded and appropriate action taken.

A focused safety campaign targeting over-speeding, helmet compliance, and underage driving is in full swing. Repeat offenders are facing stricter penalties, including potential vehicle registration cancellation.

This review meeting served as a platform for assessing current traffic enforcement measures and identifying further improvements to ensure the safety and smooth movement of traffic across the Cyberabad region.

The meeting was attended by several officers, including Medchal Traffic ADCP Veeranna, Madhapur Traffic ADCP Shivakumar, Shamshabad Traffic ACP Nagabusanam, Madhapur Traffic ACP Satyanarayana, Rajendranagar Traffic ACP Balaji, Kukatpally Traffic ACP K. Venkataiah, Medchal Traffic ACP K. Venkatareddy, along with all Traffic PS Inspectors and other officers.