Tragedy Strikes Khammam District as Five Youths Goes Missing in Akeru Vagu

Highlights

A serene outing turned into a nightmare for five individuals who ventured to witness the rising waters of the Akeru Vaagu at the rural mandal.

Khammam: A serene outing turned into a nightmare for five individuals who ventured to witness the rising waters of the Akeru Vaagu at the rural mandal. The group, composed of Madhu, Gopi, Bunny, Veerababu, and another unidentified individual, has been reported missing as concerns mount among their family members.

Initial reports indicated that the missing persons communicated their whereabouts through phone, but subsequent attempts to reach them have been unsuccessful, raising alarms about their safety. Family members are growing increasingly anxious as search efforts are likely to be complicated by the brook’s fierce currents.

Local authorities have been notified and are coordinating efforts to locate the missing individuals. The officials remains on high alert as they await further developments in this distressing situation.

