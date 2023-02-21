Tragic Incident in Hyderabad: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed in Stray Dog Attack

In a tragic incident on Sunday in Telangana's Nizamabad, a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a five-year-old boy named Pradeep. The boy had accompanied his father, a security guard, to work when the incident occurred. The brutal attack was captured on CCTV footage from the premises where the father worked. The video shows three dogs charging towards the boy and surrounding him. The child tries to escape but is brought down by the dogs who then start attacking him, dragging him to a corner. It is believed that the child died on the spot. No complaint has been filed by the family, according to the police.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by stray dogs, with many sharing the CCTV footage on social media and demanding strict action from authorities. This comes just two weeks after a four-year-old boy was killed by stray dogs in Gujarat's Surat. In January, over 80 people were hospitalised in Bihar's Arrah after a stray dog went on a biting spree.



The frequency of such dog attacks has sparked debates in residential areas on whether stray dogs should be allowed on the premises. Some have criticised dog lovers for feeding stray dogs. The Bombay High Court has even been involved in the matter, emphasising the need for a mechanism for the neutering, feeding, grooming and vaccination of stray dogs while hearing a petition by residents of a Mumbai apartment complex.

