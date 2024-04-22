Live
Training camp begins at district cricket academy
Nagarkurnool: The Joint Mahbubnagar District Cricket Association functionary Rajasekhar inaugurated a month-long free cricket training camp at the Nagar Kurnool Cricket Academy ground on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, he urged the youth of the region to take advantage of the training camp organised by Hyderabad Cricket Association and Mahbubnagar District Cricket Association and excel in the field of cricket.
He said that Mohammad Mosin and Satish will be the training in charges for the training camps being conducted in the district. “Hyderabad Cricket Association organises free training camps with the intention of bringing out the players from rural areas and aims to make them proficient in the field of cricket,” he said, adding that summer cricket free training camps under the auspices of the Hyderabad Cricket Association have already received an unexpected response.
“It is commendable that 97 youths registered their names and came for training in Nagar Kurnool town,” he said. Mosin and Satish said that all youths should take advantage of the training camp and learn about the sport of cricket.
Senior sportsperson Raman Goud along with training athletes and sports fans participated in this programme.