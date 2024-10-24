Training on High-Density Cotton Farming in Nagar Kurnool

NagarKurnool: In Nagar Kurnool district, a training program focused on high-density and cotton crop management was organized at the Palem Agricultural Research Center, guided by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK). KVK Program Coordinator Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy provided the details, and the training sessions took place in the villages of Kortikal, Tippapur, and Thaduru, all located in the Achampet constituency.

Dr. Prabhakar Reddy emphasized the significance of the high-density method for farmers, particularly in today’s agricultural context where higher yields are essential in smaller land areas. He explained how this method benefits cotton farming by ensuring the crop matures uniformly, which shortens the crop cycle and allows farmers to cultivate a second crop. He also noted that the soils in Nagar Kurnool district are well-suited for this approach.

Dr. O. Shaila, an entomologist from the Palem Agricultural Research Center, discussed integrated pest management techniques for high-density cotton farming and provided guidance on crop protection strategies for groundnut, black gram, green gram, and maize during the Rabi season.

The event was attended by Dr. B. Rajasekhar, Dr. Adi Shankar, Dr. Ramakrishna, young professionals Raghuvanshi Singh, Rajesh, Gnaneshwar, Harish, and 234 farmers.