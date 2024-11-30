Transformative Growth in Aija Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society: Transfers, Promotions, and New Initiatives.

Live
Earlier, employees working in Single Window Societies used to work in the same place until retirement.
Gadwal : Earlier, employees working in Single Window Societies used to work in the same place until retirement. However, with the introduction of Government Order 44, employees working in these organizations are now entitled to job security along with transfers and promotions, stated Pothula Madhusudhan Reddy, President of the Aija Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society.
Speaking at a farewell event held on Saturday for staff assistant Bhimarjun Reddy, who has been transferred to Gattu Single Window, Reddy highlighted the positive developments in the cooperative society.
Four years ago, the Aija Single Window Society operated with just six staff members. Today, it has grown to employ 20 individuals, significantly increasing the society's revenue while providing employment opportunities.
Reddy also noted the innovative practices adopted by the society, including the establishment of supermarkets and businesses in pesticides and fertilizers, which have benefited farmers and strengthened the society financially.
He revealed plans to introduce a gold loan scheme and provide small loans to petty traders before the end of this financial year.
Reddy credited the society's rapid growth and recognition in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district to the dedicated efforts of the staff, who treat the society as their own rather than just as employees. He lauded their invaluable contributions in bringing a prestigious identity to the Aija Single Window Society.
The event was attended by DCCB Supervisors Ramanjaneyulu and Ravi Kumar, Secretary Mallesh, and staff members Jeevan, Srinivas, Anjaneyulu, Vijay, Bhakta Prahlad, Hari, Raju, Srikanth, Kalavathi, Lavanya, Krishnaveni, Sandhya, Sirisha, and others.