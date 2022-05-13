Transport department stiff charges roil private schools across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) on Thursday submitted a written representation to the State government to condemn the actions of the Transport Department orders, as the hike in current vehicle charges had pushed private schools' financial instability into chaos.

Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, state president of TRSMA, said, "The transport department pushing private school owners into a debt trap by charging exorbitant fares and penalties on private educational school buses as if the Transport Department officials were filling their coffers with mental pleasures."

He said that even after the reopening of the schools, buses were kept in the parking lot without using them due to severe hardships and financial losses. Also, many schools had to ground the buses as they could not pay the charges and penalties for fitness as well as for insurance.

Today, fines are levied in an inappropriate manner at over Rs 50 per day and road taxes are levied even for the period when the buses are not in use. Department of Transport had now opened the door to official embezzlement by imposing various charges such as the new green tax.

It will be better if the State government immediately addresses the issue and protect the people of Telangana who are facing problems due to the grieve actions of the RTO higher officials.