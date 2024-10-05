Transport dept logs record collection of Rs 1,436 cr

Rangareddy: The combined Ranga Reddy district transport department has fetched a whopping revenue collection of Rs. 1,436 crore in 2024–25, accounting for a 45 per cent contribution to State’s overall revenue.

This has been revealed by the Joint Deputy Transport Commissioner Ranga Reddy district Mamindla Chandra Shekhar Goud during a review meeting on Friday with the transport officials from three districts.

According to Goud, all three regions of the combined Ranga Reddy district, such as Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Vikarabad, together saw a record annual revenue collection of Rs 1,436 crore, 45 per cent of total State revenue collection of Rs 3,195 crore this year. Elaborating the district-wise revenue collection, he said, “Collection in Ranga Reddy district touched Rs 802 crore this year. Similarly, Medchal-Malkajgiri fetched Rs 595 crore and Vikarabad Rs 39 crore. This has narrowed down to Rs 1,436 crore collectively from the three regions.”

With this, he said, the combined Ranga Reddy district comprising Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Vikarabad contributed 45 per cent of State’s total revenue of Rs 3,195 crore.

“The record collection comes through Rs 161 crore quarterly collection, Rs 1,120 crore lifetime taxes, Rs 92 crore fee collection, Rs 21 crore service charges, Rs 21 crore green taxes, and Rs 10 crore through inspections; an additional collection of Rs 32 crore that together touched the mark of Rs 1,436 crore,” said Chandra Shekhar Goud, another senior official.

In a stern warning, he said, "If motorists default on quarterly tax payments during inspections, vehicles will be seized and a heavy fine imposed. A special drive is being conducted on overloaded vehicles."

The review meeting saw the presence of officials Subhash Chander Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Kiran Kumar, Srinivas Reddy, and Sushil Reddy, among others.