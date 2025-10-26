Trapped in Jordan, 12 migrant workers return home

Hyderabad: Twelve migrant workers from Telangana who had been trapped in difficult conditions in Jordan have finally returned home thanks to the sustained efforts of former Minister Harish Rao and the BRS party.

In the early hours of the morning, the workers arrived in Hyderabad and personally visited Harish Rao at his residence to express their heartfelt gratitude. Choking back emotion, they recounted the hardships they faced in Jordan and how BRS was the only party that responded to their cries for help.

The returnees shared that despite repeated appeals to both the central and state governments, including MPs and MLAs from Congress and BJP, there was no response. “No one listened to us. But BRS gave us our life back,” they said.

Harish Rao said that once the issue came to their attention, the BRS party immediately took it up with the central and state governments, but there was no positive response.

It was the responsibility of any government to protect its people—especially those in distress overseas. “Unfortunately, both the central and state governments are in a deep slumber. It fell upon the BRS to take charge and bring these people back.”

He reminded the public that before elections, Revanth Reddy had promised a Gulf Welfare Board, a special policy for migrants, and increased welfare funds. “It’s been two years now. None of these promises have been fulfilled. Not even a review meeting has been conducted,” he said.