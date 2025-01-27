Tri-Police Commissionerates celebrate R-Day

Hyderabad: The 76th Republic Day celebrations were celebrated grandly at the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s Office, ICCC Building, Banjara Hills. Parimala Hana Nutan, Joint Commissioner of Police unfurled the national flag.

On the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations, Parimala Hana Nutan said, “The Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, and therefore this day is celebrated as Republic Day every year. She said that everyone in the police system will serve the public in a democratic manner according to the spirit of the Constitution, and only if we all work together, we will serve the people well.”

Vikram Singh Mann Additional Commissioner (Law & Order) has been awarded President’s Medal for distinguished services and also received appreciation from Govt of Telangana for his outstanding contribution in the successful conduct of ‘Praja Palana – Praja Vijyaotsavaalu’.

Sudheer Babu unfurls the national flag

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu unfurled the national flag and extended his greetings on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day celebrations. The celebrations on Sunday were held at the Amberpet CAR Headquarters under Rachakonda Commissionerate. Sudheer Babu commended the Armed Reserve Police for their proactive measures in averting conflicts during challenging situations, facilitating festivals, managing elections, and overseeing events like the Ganesh immersion procession. The Commissioner emphasised the importance of dedication in fulfilling their responsibilities and urged them to avoid past errors. He encouraged the newly appointed officers and constables to draw on the expertise of their senior colleagues and to adhere strictly to the directives of their superiors. He highlighted that achieving peace and security relies on collaborative efforts, urging all police personnel to unite as a cohesive family and prioritize visible policing. He urged the staff to keep in mind the enduring sacrifices made by freedom fighters and police heroes as they carry out their responsibilities.

Cyberabad CP hoists the Tricolour

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty hoisted the Indian national flag on the occasion of 76th Republic Day at Cyberabad Commissioner’s office on Sunday.

Avinash Mohanty stated, “Our Constitution came into effect on this very day in the year 1950. India became a Republic, and the people were bestowed with the collective power to shape their destiny. Today is a day to celebrate our democratic Republic and take pride in its sovereignty. I offer my deepest tributes to the architects of our Constitution, who enshrined the noble principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity.”

The Commissioner emphasised that wearing the police uniform is both a great honour and a privilege. He said, “It is essential to take responsibility seriously and approach our duties with utmost commitment and dedication, as we work for the betterment of the country."

On this occasion, Avinash Mohanty presents 29 Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak and 18 Utkrisht Seva Padak to the Police for their meritorious services in duties.