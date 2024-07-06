Tribal girl brings laurels in Athletics

Bhadrachalam : After a remarkable display of athletic prowess, a tribal girl from a far-off agency region was a standout athlete at the national level.

Padige Indhu, a 10th Grade student from a tribal gurukulam in Bhadrachalam town was chosen for a national coaching camp. The student, who has competed in numerous sporting events, has demonstrated her sporting talent since she was a little child.

She recently competed in the Rajasthan National Athletics Meet, showcasing her skills in shotput; long jump; discus throw; and 200-, 400-, and 100-meter races.

Notably, Indhu has won the EMRS national games, which were hosted in Hyderabad. At the Kinnerasani and Utnoor Inter Society League (ISL) sports events, the student won the Individual Overall Championship in the Under-14 category.

Satyanarayana and Anitha, who reside in the Kothagudem district’s Lakshmidevi Palli Gattumalle village, are the student’s parents. Their family belongs to a farming tribe. Indhu is the first of their three daughters.

Honouring her achievement, B Rahul, the ITDA Project Officer for Bhadrachalam felicitated Indhu.

Also present on the occasion were Tribal Gurukulam Society authorities, Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam Principal M Devdas, Sports Officer Ravikumar, and Tribal Gurukulam Regional Coordinating Officer Tumiki Venkateswara Raju.