Tribal students urged to focus on getting good marks in exams

Bhadrachalam: Since the first step taken by tribal students in the future depends on the marks obtained in class tenth, “the hard work will pay off only when you study hard, write the exams well and pass with top marks,” said ITDA project Officer B Rahul.

On Wednesday, he visited the Regupalli Tribal Welfare Department Girls’ Ashram school in Dummugudemmandal and had lunch with the students and asked the students whether they were getting meals as per the menu every day.

Later, he held a special meeting with class tenth students and gave suggestions and advice on the rules to be followed in the exams. Later, he said that, parents who are engaged in agriculture and wage work have great trust in you and hope that our children will study well and grow up. Do not disappoint their hopes and trust. Study diligently and provide your parents with good reputations and opportunities to pursue higher studies. After the tenth grade, intermediate marks, based on the ranks obtained in NEET and EAMCET, you will definitely need the tenth grade marks to study whatever you want. For that, you should study with discipline and strive to get a 10 out of 10 rank.

Later, speaking to the teachers, he said that, since there are 40 days left for the tenth grade exams to start, study hours should be conducted in the morning and evening, teachers should be responsible for the backward children, children should be made aware of the tenth grade exams so that they do not fear them, HM wardens and subject teachers should be local and supervise the children carefully, no children should be sent home, and HM and subject teachers should not be given holidays.

After the students wrote the slip tests, they should check the marks list and ask the concerned teachers whether what they wrote was correct or not.