Tribal thandas on never before growth path: Minister Rathod

Warangal: Successive governments ignored the development of tribal communities, but ever since K Chandrashekar Rao became the Chief Minister its other way around, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said.

Laying foundation stone for the Rs 2.68 crore BT road between Bikkoji Naik Thanda and Balu Naik Thanda under Sangem mandal in Warangal district on Tuesday, the Minister said the government laid emphasis on constructing roads to all interior areas for the convenience of the rural people.

"As many as 3,146 Thandas have been upgraded to gram panchayats and empowered the tribal communities. With more development to follow, the tribals in Telangana are well placed to attain dignity and self-reliance," Rathod said. Telangana is the only State in the country that enjoys uninterrupted 24X7 power supply. Neither Gujarat nor Delhi has such a luxury, Rathod said.

Instead of leveling baseless allegations against the BRS Government, the BJP and the Congress leaders introspect whether the States ruled by them were implementing the welfare and developmental programmes like Telangana government, Rathod said.

Telangana which is providing Aasara pensions to elderly people, single women, beedi rollers, physically challenged etc, Kalyana Laxmi, Shadi Mubarak has become a beacon for other States, she said. She said that the BJP is trying to mislead the Telangana people by spreading false information. But the people who are watching the developments in the State closely will not believe the BJP and the Congress, she added.

Stating that the government is about to release financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu, Rathod told the farmers not to approach the private financiers. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Warangal district collector B Gopi, additional collector Ashwini Tanaji Wakade and sarpanch Vidya Rani were among others present.