Tribal University campus opens in Mulugu district

Mulugu: The Centre is committed to increasing the literacy rate among the tribal communities, besides providing facilities for higher studies, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said. Inaugurating the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU) campus at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram village near Mulugu district headquarters on Friday, the Union Minister said that the Centre had earmarked Rs 889 crore for establishing the varsity.

“Initially, we are introducing two four-year programmes – BA English (Honours) and BA Social Sciences (Honours) with an intake of 25 seats each for the 2024-25 academic year. This apart, the varsity will admit another eight seats in each course under supernumerary category exclusively for the tribal youth belonging to Telangana,” Kishan Reddy said.

He directed the officials to make arrangements for the groundbreaking ceremony of the tribal university that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka said that the advent of tribal university augurs well for the development of Mulugu district which as of now evolved into a tourism hub.

Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Tribal Welfare Department Principal Secretary A Sharath, Mulugu district collector Ila Tripathi, controller of examinations Porika Thukaram and superintendent of police Sabarish were among others present.

Later, Kishan Reddy visited Ramappa Temple, UNESCO’s World Heritage Site, at Palampet village. He reviewed developmental works in and around Ramappa Temple.