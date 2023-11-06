Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy

Kodad (Suryapet): Former MLA and Congress candidate from Kodad N Padmavathi Reddy said that the development of tribals would be possible only under the Congress rule.

Conducting her election campaign in Balajinagar 7th and 8th wards in Kodad town, she welcomed 7th ward councilor Kailaswama Nayak into the party fold. Speaking on this occasion , she slammed the BRS government, which had been in power for nine and a half years, for not doing anything for the tribal people and using them only vote banks.

She expressed her deep concern over the foisting of cases by BRS leaders on the people who asked for double bedroom houses. She assured to extend her cooperation for the construction of Santh Sevalal building in Kodad. She was attired in Lambada dress and danced with tribal women. Congress leaders earlier extended a warm welcome to her in Balajinagar.