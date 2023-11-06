Live
- Vijayawada Police begins probe
- SNR hails govt support for toddy workers
- Vanama win certain, says MP Vaddiraju
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
Just In
Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
Says the Congress candidate for Kodad, N Padmavathi Reddy
Kodad (Suryapet): Former MLA and Congress candidate from Kodad N Padmavathi Reddy said that the development of tribals would be possible only under the Congress rule.
Conducting her election campaign in Balajinagar 7th and 8th wards in Kodad town, she welcomed 7th ward councilor Kailaswama Nayak into the party fold. Speaking on this occasion , she slammed the BRS government, which had been in power for nine and a half years, for not doing anything for the tribal people and using them only vote banks.
She expressed her deep concern over the foisting of cases by BRS leaders on the people who asked for double bedroom houses. She assured to extend her cooperation for the construction of Santh Sevalal building in Kodad. She was attired in Lambada dress and danced with tribal women. Congress leaders earlier extended a warm welcome to her in Balajinagar.