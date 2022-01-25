Trickster KCR cheated Nalgonda people in the name of adoption

Nalgonda: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cheated the people of Nalgonda promises with false promises, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday said that the district did not see any new development except that took place during his tenure an MLA and Minister.

Speaking to the media person, the Congress MP questioned whether CM KCR remembered the assurance of adoption of Nalgonda after three years?

How it is justifiable to visit the adopted constituency after prolonged thirty-six months, he asked. CM KCR was forced to come to Nalgonda on demise of Gadari Maraiah, he added. TRS won Nalgonda Assembly seat through a lie of adoption. The people of Nalgonda were deceived by magic words of trickster KCR, he alleged.

The Bhongi MP said the construction of the medical college in Nalgonda has not been started yet. He said that he thought that KCR would lay the foundation stone for the medical college during his visit to Nalgonda as he did in other places. He said he also expected a review meeting for development of MG University by CM KCR but in vain.

He fired salvos on the State government over intentional negligence of Brahmana Vellemla project and informed that by allocating just Rs 50 crore the project will come into existence and will provide irrigation facility to 60,000 acres.

He expressed concern over the farmers' plight with regard to selling of paddy in Vanakalam season and added that paddy purchasing amounts were not deposited in the bank accounts of farmers so far.

He warned the state government that the Congress will not play mute spectator role if it does not procure paddy from farmers this season.

He said that the government came forward to construct NG College only after his announcement of doing the same on his own expenses.

The MP warned of protests if the government fails to pay proper compensation to the oustees with regard to road expansion in Nalgonda. Compensation should be given in the same way as it was given in Siddipet, he demanded.

He added that the highest substations' was established in Nalgonda constituency by him during his tenure as an MLA.

In this press meet, Congress' town president Gummula Mohan Reddy, Nalgonda ZPTC Vanguri Laxmaiah and others were present.

Meanwhile, Komaitireddy's followers removed TRS flexies from the government guest house in Ramnnpet in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday.