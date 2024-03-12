Triple treble: Revanth, Shah, KCR to sound poll bugle today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao are set to sound the poll bugle on the same day, as the three main political parties have scheduled either their election meetings or political events on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will address a meeting of women SHGs at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad and launch ‘Mahila Shakti’ scheme aiming at social and economical empowerment of women in the state. It is expected that one lakh members from the Self Help Groups would attend the programme where the Chief Minister is likely to announce some sops mainly interest-free loans and waiver of pending loans, etc. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the women convention as special transport facilities are arranged to bring women groups to the venue in the city. All the ministers have been asked to attend the meeting which is considered as a big political event to woo the electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah will arrive in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning to attend various BJP programmes, including booth level meetings and a visit to Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Hyderabad, before the BJP leader sounds the poll bugle.

The party was also making arrangements for a public meeting in Adilabad. Amit Shah is likely to attend the meeting in the evening. As the BRS already announced a public meeting in Karimnagar, the party chief instructed the district leadership to mobilize people in large numbers to prove the party’s strength despite the defeat in the recently held Assembly elections.

KCR was keen to win the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, which was considered as the BRS stronghold till 2019 general election. The party started losing its grip in the old Karimnagar district ever since BJP senior leader B Sanjay won the Karimnagar MP seat in the last elections and the Congress emerged strong by winning a majority Assembly seats in the recently held elections. BRS senior leaders from all the districts have been invited to attend the meeting and asked them to ensure the message of KCR from the public meeting reaches every nook and corner of the state.

KCR is expected to make some big political comments in the public meeting.