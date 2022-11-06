TRS ahead by 5800 votes in 11th round

Munugodu: Following the completion of the eleventh round of vote counting on Sunday in the significant byelection for the Munugodu Assembly constituency in Telangana, the ruling TRS is in the lead over its rivals. At the end of the eleventh round, TRS is ahead by 5800 votes. This is a clear sign that TRS is heading in the right direction. The outcomes of the Munugodu by-election will soon be made public after four more rounds of counting.

However, the BJP cadre has been complaining that the government is abusing its authority and has called for recounts in some areas.