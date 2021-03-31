TRS alone can develop Sagar constituency: Minister Jagadish

Nagarjuna Sagar: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy pointed out that Jana Reddy, who had won seven times in a row, could not provide irrigation facility to farmers of Sagar constituency.

Along with party candidate for Sagar byelection Nomula Bhagat, he campaigned in Tripuraram mandal in the constituency on Wednesday. Addressing the people, he recalled that people rejected Jana Reddy in 2018 elections and supported Nomula Narsimhaiah as people of this region found the true colors of Jana Reddy after the formation of Telangana State. Sagar constituency people have blessed Nomula Narsimhaiah for five years to realise their aspirations, but unfortunately byelection have to conducted due to the sudden demise of Narsimhaiah, he added.

Jagadish Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao fielded Nomula Bhagat as the party candidate in Sagar byelection to continue the commitment of former MLA N Narsimhaiah for Sagar constituency development. He explained that the TRS would retain the Sagar seat as CM KCR fielded people's choice candidate Bhagat in the byelection.

He remembered that the lands under Sagar left canal were irrigated for two crops soon after the TRS came to power in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR. He asserted that Sagar constituency will be developed under the TRS rule and urged the people to vote for the pink party candidate.

Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaih Yadav, MLC Srinivas Reddy, local people's representatives and others accompanied the Minister during the election campaign in Tripuraram mandal.