TRS, BJP leaders clash in Sircilla

Tension prevailed in Sircilla as TRS and BJP leaders clashed at Ambedkar 'X' roads in Sircilla town.



It occured when the TRS leaders launched celebrations in the wake of dalit bandhu scheme launch in Huzurabad, BJP leaders approached them with the effigy of MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao. An argument broke out between the two party leaders eventually resulting in attacking each other. The police who were informed about the attacks rushed to the spot and pacified the leaders.

Dalit Bandhu scheme is all set to be launched by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Shalapally of Huzurabad today at the public gathering. People from across the state are reaching Shalapally to attend the meeting. In Veenavanka, Congress leaders intervened the dalits while the latter were heading to Shalapally in a bus.