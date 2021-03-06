TRS, BJP rivals in Telangana, pals in Delhi: Revanth Reddy

Nampally: Congress party MP A Revanth Reddy on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling the promises made by Congress party-led central government in the AP Reorganization Act before the formation of separate Telangana state.

He asked the PM as to who gave him the power to cancel the promises made in the Act. He made these remarks while addressing an election campaign for G Chinna Reddy, the party candidate from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar graduate MLC seat.

Revanth also asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao why he did not corner the PM Modi on the issue of the cancellation of Railway Coach Factory and ITIR project. He dared IT minister KTR come forward and sit on a fast-unto-death at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to achieve the promises made in the Reorganization Act. He wondered if KTR would declare a war against PM Modi along with him to meet all the demands of the state.

He alleged that both TRS and BJP were enemies in the state but friends in Delhi. He also alleged that both CM KCR and PM Modi were cheating the people of the state while referring to the promises made by KCR and PM on provision of jobs to the unemployed youth of the state and the country.

He said that the people of the state had blessed their party leader T. Jeevan Reddy and made him MLC after understanding the conspiracies of the CM. He said that the onus of sending their party candidate Chinna Reddy to the council lies on the shoulders of the graduates of the seat.