TRS candidate Bhagath vows to work for people's welfare in Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar: TRS State general secretary and constituency election in-charge Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao informed that party nominee for Sagar by-election Nomula Bhagath Kumar will file his nomination at 11 am on Tuesday.

Along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Ministers G Jagadish Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Council whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, district MLAs and MLCs, Ravinder Rao will accompany Bhagath.

Ravinder Rao informed that following Covid-19 norms, nomination process will be conducted in a simple manner without public meeting. He suggested the party workers and leaders not to come to the nomination programme and advised them to continue their campaign in their respective areas.

He called upon the party leaders and cadre to accelerate the campaign to retain the seat with huge majority as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has finalised N Bhagath Kumar as the party candidate in Sagar by-election.

Party State general secretary directed the cadre to give wide publicity on welfare schemes and development activities being carried out in the constitution, as the election campaign being carried out by in-charges and MLAs already getting good response in all parts of the constituency.

Ravinder Rao exuded confidence that people of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency will support the TRS as they strongly believe that their constituency development is possible only with pink party. Meanwhile, it came to know that one of the strong aspirants of TRS NC Koti Reddy was assured to bestow with MLC post.

Also another senior leader from Sagar constituency MLC Tera Chinnapa Reddy was assured of renewing his MLC post.

Party candidate Nomula Bhagath Kumar thanked CM KCR for fielding him as the party candidate for Sagar by-poll, which was conducting after the sudden death of his father and former MLA of Sagar Nomula Narsimhaiah.

He promised to work with loyalty and commitment for the welfare of the people of the constituency and to improve the image of the party in all aspects.