TRS, Congress vie to adopt Munugodu

Munugodu: The Munugodu Assembly constituency, which has been in centre stage due to the bypoll, is witnessing interesting theatrics these days. While the constituency did not see much of development during the last five years, Munugodu has now seen two top leaders promising to adopt it. While TPCC president A Revanth Reddy announced that he would adopt the constituency on Wednesday, TRS working president K T Rama Rao too announced on Thursday that he would do the same to develop the constituency.

But the promise of adoption is subject to the condition that people should vote for their respective party candidates.

KTR, who participated in a big rally during the filing of nomination papers by TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, went to the house of Amshala Swamy in Shivannagudem village and had lunch with him.

Swamy was a victim of fluorosis and the State government had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to him for the construction of a double bedroom house. KTR enquired about the progress of his house and asked the party leaders to help him complete the house. He also presented new clothes to Swamy and told him to get in touch with him for any help in future.

Later, addressing a mammoth rally, KTR said if the TRS candidate wins, the backward Assembly constituency would be developed on par with other Assembly segments.

He said he would hold a review meeting on the constituency development every three months with local leaders and officials and sanction works and funds if the TRS candidate wins the polls.



Terming the byelection as a fight between a 'contractor's arrogance and the self-respect of Munugodu people', KTR asked them not to get carried away by the false promises made by the BJP. He said Rajagopal Reddy forced the byelection for contracts awarded by the BJP-led Union government.

He reiterated his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Central policies mainly farm policies, new Electricity Act, price hike of essential commodities, etc. He said that Modi conspired to handover the entire farm sector to the corporates and disband the marketing structure in the country.