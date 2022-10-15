TRS fine-tunes byelection strategy after Bura Narsaiah Goud's exit

Hyderabad: In a changed strategy, the TRS seems to be adopting a two-pronged strategy to ensure the victory of its party candidate. On one hand, it is trying to woo the majority of BC voters and on the other it is holding talks with some leaders from the BC communities who have been sulking within the party.

It is learnt that the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao himself was in touch with them and that they were being assured of party posts and important roles in the committees constituted for election monitoring and ensuring the victory of K Prabhakar Reddy. The party is taking up the grievances of the BCs seriously following the quitting of the BC leader and former MP Bura Narsaiah Goud alleging that the BCs were being ignored in the party.

The pink party does not want supporters of Narsaiah Goud to leave the party. TRS in-charge in Munugodu and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy held a meeting with local BC leaders from the Goud community and convinced that the party will give posts to them after the bypoll results. He will also be meeting BC leaders from village, mandal and constituency level belonging to Goud, Padmashali, Yadav and Mudiraj communities.

TRS in-charges have been asked to meet the BC voters and also hold community-wise meetings in villages and address their grievances on the spot. Sources said that some BC leaders were being promised posts like state Corporation Director which have been vacant for long. It was also decided that leaders from Yadav, Goud and Mudiraj communities should be invited for the party rallies organised by TRS during the byelection campaign.

Party sources said Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar have been entrusted with the responsibility of holding a series of meetings with local BC leaders and convincing them to work hard for the party victory.

Sources said that some more BC leaders, MLAs and MLCs will be sent to Munugodu to see that the BCs support the TRS in the bypoll.

It is also said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao will also hold meetings with different BC communities soon. Nearly 65 per cent of the voters out of 2.2 lakh are BCs.