TRS Government continued welfare schemes even in corona crisis: MLA Ravi Shankar

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth 93,11,788 to 94 beneficiaries in Gangadhara mandal on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that several welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government are very supportive to the poor and even in a crisis like Covid-19, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has laid a big platform for welfare schemes. The TRS government is working for the welfare of the people of all religions and communities and it is the only government that included poor in various schemes like nowhere else in the country. Kalyana Lakshmi scheme is a boon for the poor parents of daughters, he added.

MLA Ravi Shankar said the CM is showing a permanent solution to the problems with a special focus on the facilities required by the people and the constituency would be made an ideal in the coming days with more development and welfare programmes.