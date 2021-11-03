TRS government harassing farmers, flays BJP

Hanumakonda: A day after the drubbing the TRS party received in the hands of BJP's Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad bypoll, its leadership in Warangal has a bitter experience when the farmers belonging to Devannapet village under Hasanparthy mandal vehemently opposed the Vijaya Garjana Sabha in their land. It may be mentioned here that local leaders have been scouting for a suitable location that could accommodate 10 lakh people for the party's public meeting to be held in Warangal on November 29.

Against this backdrop, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, former MLC Kadiyam Srihari and others inspected farmland near Komatipalli tollgate. After hearing the news, local farmers told the TRS leaders that they would not allow public meetings in their cropland. The farmers contended that leveling of land for the public meeting not only damages crops but also leads to demarcation problems among them. An altercation ensued between the TRS cadres and the farmers, which led to a jostle. The farmers said that it was unfortunate that police were supporting the TRS cadres.

Extending party's support to the farmers, BJP State spokesperson Anugu Rakesh Reddy said that it was nothing but the highhandedness of the TRS leaders and the police. "The TRS leaders are yet to learn lessons despite the people's verdict in the byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly seat. The police remained mere spectators when the TRS cadres including Corporator Raju had attacked the BJP leaders who came to support the farmers," Reddy said. He said that the TRS government was playing havoc with the lives of farmers. With no clear policy over agriculture, the government confused the farmers by advising not to cultivate paddy and sometimes cotton, he said. Now the government was trying to damage the crops by organising a public meeting in fertile land, Reddy crticised. He said that the TRS has every right to organise public meetings but not by threatening the farmers. Stating that people in Warangal are enlightened, he warned the TRS leaders of dire consequences in their hands.