TRS government ready to kill those questioning its rule, charges Uttam

Peddapalli: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Uttam Kumar Reddy consoled the parents of advocates Vaman Rao and Nagamani, who were murdered at Kalvacherla of Ramagiri mandal a few days ago, by visiting their home at Gunjapadugu village of Manthani mandal in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the TPCC president alleged that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a cruel ruling was going on in the State. The government is killing those who are questioning it, Uttam said.

He added that when the High Court lawyers were murdered in the middle of the road in full public glare, the Chief Minister did not have time to speak about the murder and call for immediate probe for arrest of culprits. Why did he not respond to the twin murders? he questioned.

When the two High Court lawyers filed a petition in the court against the mafia which was going on in the Manthani region, the ruling TRS party leaders killed them, he alleged.

Such kind of incidents did not take place even in the united Andhra Pradesh. But in the Telangana State, which was achieved after taking up several movements, people were witnessing the murders of those questioning the government and the TRS party leaders for their wrong deeds, the TPCC chief stated.

To secure facts and to punish the real culprits severely, the State government must hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, he demanded.

Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu alleged that the people lost faith in the State government. Even after taking the issue to the notice of police on several occasions, there is no response from them, he said. Congress senior leaders Makkan Singh, Padi Koushik Reddy, Adluri Laxman Rao and others accompanied the State Congress chief.