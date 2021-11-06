TRS Government will implement Dalit Bandhu, says Gangula Kamalakar

Hyderabad: BC welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday said the government will implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme, while accusing the BJP of playing dramas on the scheme which was already started by the government.

"The BJP did not ask for Dalit Bandhu before the government launched it", he said while speaking to the media. "Our government, led by KCR, is for welfare of the poor," he said."The BJP-ruled States are not implementing such schemes. "The government will implement such schemes, as usual, for people and not after suggestions from the BJP or other Opposition parties, he quipped. "We are not going to stall it as the CM will take a decision on this", Kamalakar pointed out. He informed that KCR had announced plans to implement the scheme for SCs' empowerment.

The minister retorted as to why the BJP was asking for implementing it or other schemes. "Who is BJP to ask for any scheme", he questioned. "It is for the government to implement schemes like Rythy Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu or any other, Gangula claimed. "The government implements these schemes, as it planned, and not after suggestions and comments by the BJP or the Congress, he remarked. He denied reports and doubts that the scheme for dalit empowerment will be stopped as the TRS lost the Huzurabad by-election to Eatala Rajender(BJP). The minister said that the CM will take a decision on implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

"The TRS Government will continue to implement several schemes of welfare on its own and not as told by the BJP", he minister claimed. His comments come in the light of the BJP plans for protests for Dalit Bandhu on November 9.