TRS govt freed Munugodu of fluorosis menace

Marriguda (Munugodu): Fluorosis, justice to project oustees, political party's negligence in development of Munugodu constituency and by-election were discussed in Dasha -Disha programme conducted by HMTV in Marriguda of Munugodu constituency, on Tuesday.

On behalf of 'Fluorosis Vimukthi Porta Samithi' members Amshala Swamy, Tirupatamma, Samithi president Kanchkantla Subhash, on behalf of ruling TRS party leader Gellu Srivas Yadav, former MP Seetharam Naik, party state leader Karnati Vijay Kumar, on behalf of Congress DCC president Shankar Naik, party state leaders Patel Ramesh Reddy, Cheruku Sudhakar, on behalf of BJP former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, Errabelli Pradeep, project oustees president Mogidapally Ashappa, student leaders, locals participated in the programme

Fluorosis Vimukthi Porta Samithi members explained the plight of fluorosis victims with facts and figures. They also explained their agitations and their movements from pillar to post to eradicate the fluorosis in highly affected Munugodu constituency in the interest of future generations.

They expressed concern over the failure of political parties in addressing the fluorosis issue for 7 decades, they stated that the TRS government did something for fluorosis affected Munugodu constituency by providing safe drinking water through mission Bhagiratha scheme and added that a permanent solution for fluorosis is providing irrigation facility by completing proposed reservoirs in Mariguda mandal and in Munugodu constituency.

TRS leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav blamed Congress for not addressing the fluorosis issue for years. He stated that senior leaders of the district and former irrigation ministers from congress party Kunduru Jana Reddy, former Munugodu MLA late Palvai Govardhan Reddy who worked as irrigation ministers could not address the fluorosis issue. He informed that the fluorosis issue in Munugodu constituency was addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao through government flagship programme mission Bhagiratha. TRS government is committed to providing irrigation water to this region by completing the proposed irrigation projects in the constituency

Former MP Seetaram Naik of TRS in his address stated that BJP has no right to ask for votes in Telangana as its leader PM Modi always spew venom on Telangana. He remembered that the Modi government ignored the direction of Niti Ayog of providing Rs 15,000 crores for Mission Bhagiratha programme.

BJP leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar Rao in his address stated that the Central government is clear that compensation to project oustees must be done as per the 2013 land acquisition act and added that it is the duty of the State government to pay compensation and other facilities to oustees of Cherla Gudem, Shivannagudem and other ongoing reservoirs. He blamed the ruling TRS for not sanctioning funds for the development of Munugodu constituency as opposition party leader Rajgopal Reddy won the seat in 2018. He informed that Rajgopal Reddy was forced to resign his MLA post and shifted his loyalty to BJP as his own party did not support him in and out of the assembly and also the stepmother attitude of ruling TRS party. He exuded confidence that BJP will win in by-poll.

Congress leaders Shankar Naik, Cheruku Sudhakar in their address ruled out the allegations made on Congress on fluorosis issue and remembered that under the leadership of then speaker Nadendla Manohar carried out a tour in the constituency and provided safe drinking water to 800 villages in the district. They demanded compensation to oustees of Cherla Gudem, Shivanna Gudem, Kistarayanpally and other reservoirs on par with Mallanna Sagar oustees and the 2013 land acquisition act. They expressed concern over the delay in construction of reservoirs and injustice to oustees.

TJS president in his address stated that the slogan of water- funds - employment was not been implemented after formation of Telangana. He emphasised on completion of reservoirs and Brahmana Vellemla project to provide irrigation water which is a permanent solution to Munugodu constituency fluoride issue, He said government must provide the best compensation and rehabilitation to project oustees who sacrificed their lands for the development, he demanded State government to provide compensation, employment, R&R package to oustees of irrigation projects in Munugodu constituency. In his address he made several suggestions and steps to be taken by the State and Central government for the development of backward Munugodu constituency in all aspects, he stated that IJS is going to release a progress report on the development of Munugodu in the next 15 days.

In the meeting BSP leader Vijay Kumar Kshetrya, student leader Vinod, local teacher Anjaneyulu and others participated and informed the pity status of roads, hospitals, educational institutes and other issues and demanded government for necessary action.