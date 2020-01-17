TRS has no right to seek votes: Uttam

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the ruling TRS has no right to seek votes as it has failed to keep the promises it had made to the people.

Addressing the party leaders and workers in a live interaction programme on social media platform Facebook, Uttam said that the TRS has no right to seek votes as the State Government has failed to provide drinking water in municipal areas through Mission Bhagiratha.

He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in December 2014, had announced in Assembly that TRS would not seek votes if his government failed to provide drinking water to all households in the State through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. However, he said the scheme proved to be a failure as people in many municipalities and municipal corporations did not get the promised safe drinking water through taps.

The TPCC Chief said there was no development of civic infrastructure in any of the urban local bodies in the last six years. He said the existing infrastructure was developed during the previous Congress regimes.

He appealed to the people to teach TRS a fitting lesson in municipal elections. Uttam said the Chief Minister has forgotten all the electoral promises which he made in 2014 and again in 2018 elections. He said TRS needs a serious shock of defeat in the municipal elections which would restore Rao's memory and he might start fulfilling the forgotten promises.

He appealed to the minorities not to trust Chandrashekar Rao or other TRS leaders. He alleged that TRS was having a secret alliance with the BJP and it has been supporting the Modi government at the Centre for the last six years.

He said despite the appeal the Chief Minister, the TRS chief was reluctant to come out in open to oppose CAA, NRC and NPR.