TRS ignoring farmers, flays TPCC secretary G Madhusudhan Reddy

Mahbubnagar: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) secretary G Madhusudhan Reddy on Wednesday visited Devarkadra constituency and attended a programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he trained his guns at the TRS MLA in Devarkadra for ignoring farmers' plight and said that government utterly failed to solve people's issues in their constituencies.

The TPCC secretary said that he had ordered Congress Kisaan wing president Vemula Srinivas Reddy to interact with the people and prepare a report on what needed to be done in Devarkadra constituency.

He noted that local people were suffering due to shortage of water for their agriculture fields and the government was turning a blind eye to their woes.

Reddy slammed the TRS MLA in the constituency for ignoring canal issues and giving false statements to the public. He added that the farmers striving hard to get water to their fields.

He visited a few canals in the village and asked the local officials to clear the bushes near the canals with the help of JCB.

He also inspected the works at the canal and took part in the clearing of bushes which obstructed the water flow to Mamullapally, Bhootkapur, Apparala, Pullareddy Kunta and Cherlapally village fields. Later, he said the TRS party failed to implement its promises made to the people.